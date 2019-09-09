It’s official: New England Patriots announce Antonio Brown signing

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates sho touchdown reception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots officially announced on Monday that they have signed star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

While the team did not release contract details, reports indicate that Brown’s deal is worth up to $15 million over one year.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Patriots have also added a 2020 option worth $20 million in guaranteed money.

The 31-year-old All-Pro was released by the Raiders on Saturday and quickly snatched up by the Patriots.

Brown racked up 837 receptions, 11,207 yards, and 74 touchdowns in nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

To make room for Brown on the roster, the team released Lance Kendricks and Obi Melifonwu.

Stephen Anderson was also dropped from the practice squad.

#Patriots sign WR Antonio Brown; Announce additional moves: https://t.co/2BUlkL44Iw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2019

Joe Thuney did indeed confirm he’s seen Antonio Brown and that he’s in the building. From the look of it, he’s potentially going to have his locker room real estate one spot down from Brady. — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) September 9, 2019

