BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton family learned that they may not be able to return to their home after a fire tore through their house Wednesday afternoon.

The fire heavily damaged the rear of the two-family home, destroyed the roof, and burned the pickup truck in the driveway.

James Ocasio was the only one in the house at the time of the blaze. He was working in his home office when he noticed smoke out his window.

“As soon as it smoldered I opened the door and saw a flame and within 30 seconds to a minute it was up,” said Ocasio. “One second there was a flame and the next second the decks up.”

Ocasio lived in the home with his family and in-laws.

“To lose the one think that matters to me it’s painful,” said Ocasio.

Firefighters said that because the house is located on a dead end street it was difficult to control the flames.

“Typically we want to have water supply from two separate directions. In this case it had to come from one direction,” said Brockton Fire Department Chief Kevin Galligan. “With the heat and the intensity of the fire, and the long lays it required three companies to handle the fire.”

Officials said that the fire is still under investigation.

