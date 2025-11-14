BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Red Sox star outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was drafted to a Banana Ball exhibition team in the league with the beloved Savannah Bananas.

The former 11-year major leaguer and 2018 Red Sox World Series champion was selected first overall by the Indianapolis Clowns in the inaugural Banana Ball player draft Thursday night, making him the first former MLB player to commit full time to playing Banana Ball.

The Banana Ball Championship League was formed in 2023 by Jesse Cole, a Scituate native. It features six teams playing baseball with modified rules to keep things moving quickly, and engage the crowd. In addition to baseball, the players perform stunts, dance, do skits, and feature fans in certain plays.

The Clowns used their number one overall pick to choose Bradley Jr. in the draft, even though he was not on the list of potential picks.

Bradley Jr., known affectionately by fans as “JBJ,” played for the Red Sox from 2013 to 2020, with a brief return during the 2022 season.

He was an All-star in 2016, won a Golden Glove in 2018, and also earned the ALCS MVP award for the 2018 series.

Despite being drafted just this week, this will not be Bradley Jr.’s first time playing in the Banana League. In July, he surprised fans during a game at Fenway Park, coming in to pinch hit for the Savannah Bananas.

Bradley Jr. said he has not ruled out a potential return to Major League Baseball, but for this upcoming season, the World Series champion will be spending his time clowning around!

A number of other former Red Sox players have made guest appearences with the Savannah Bananas, including 2004 World Series champion Johnny Damon, and Hall of Famer Bill Lee.

