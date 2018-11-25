Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez joined the 7Weather Team in November 2018.
She was born and raised in El Paso, TX. The wide range of climates and severe weather in Texas sparked her fascination in meteorology from a very young age.
Jaisol is a Texas A&M graduate and proud Aggie. After graduating she worked in Maryland tracking Nor’easters, hurricanes and snow storms impacting the coastal areas of Delmarva.
Jaisol is a proud military spouse. Her husband is currently serving in the United States Marine Corps.
When she isn’t forecasting Jaisol likes to go on walks with her dog, a Lab/German Shepard Mix named Travis. She also likes exploring new restaurants and is excited to try all the delicious food in the Boston area.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)