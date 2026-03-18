BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded streets and several buildings in Jamaica Plain Tuesday afternoon, and work continued Wednesday to clear the scene and assess the damage.

Boston Fire District Chief Joseph Walsh said the pipe that burst is three feet wide and gets fed from multiple spots, so it is taking hours to turn off.

“It’s a difficult time of year obviously the street sweepers aren’t out as often, so the trash and the litter collects, clogs those drains up and that’s what allowed the water to get up so high so fast,” Walsh said.

People inside nearby daycares called 911 for help as the buildings flooded. Walsh said crews were able to get everyone inside those buildings out safely through back doors.

“We immediately sent firefighters inside and they located routes out of the building where it wasn’t necessary to step in water, so we kept everyone dry,” Walsh said.

Many businesses in the area have taken on water, some with several inches flooding offices. People inside those buildings told 7NEWS they have been using sandbags and shirts to stop the water flow.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America’s nearby office as closed Tuesday afternoon, but was back up and running on Wednesday.

“This whole front area was covered in water here about one, two, three inches,” accounting director Philippe Gibeault. “We were here until, like, 10:30 with the cleaning crews getting all the fans set up and when I came in this morning at like 6:00, everything was nice and dry.”

Gibeault said this is the second time in a few years this much water has been in the street.

“We’re in good shape right now; we’ll probably run it for another day or two just to make sure everything is dry and there’s no humidity in here but we are fully functional right now,” Gibeault said. “We got very lucky.”

Stephen Mulloney, a spokesperson for the Boston Water & Sewer Commission, said this type of water main break is unusual situation.

“These are rare — big mains — but they do happen a couple times a year,” he said. “The issue here was getting the gates and the valves shut the main down and unfortunately the closest gate was way up the street so it took a lot of work.”

Mulloney said the pipe dates back to 1897 but it has been relined and rehabbed over time.

“It’s been reliable for many years. But it’s certainly one of the older pipes in the system but it’s been there for us all those years.”



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