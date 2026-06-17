BOSTON (WHDH) - As Boston gets ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, ome new additions are set to join the party at the Esplanade.

Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Jane Lynch will take the stage as host for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on July 4.

She will be joined by Tony-nominated actress Megan Hilty, who will be a special guest during the show.

Hilty starred in Wicked and Death Becomes Her on Broadway.

The two join a lineup featuring country singer Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, and musician Trombone Shorty, who will all perform that night.

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