BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Pops will be pulling out all the stops to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday, and recently announced that actress, singer, and comedian Jane Lynch will host the festivities next month.

“One of my favorite things in the world to do is to host parties, and this is going to be a huge party,” Lynch said. “When you are invited to be part of your nation’s 250th birthday in Boston, with the Boston Pops, it’s a pretty big deal. So, yeah, I was thrilled to be asked to be the host.”

Lynch performed with the Pops at Symphony Hall in 2019, and said it was a night to remember.

“I got to sing my stuff with the Boston Pops behind me. It was a dream come true. A bunch of my family members came out. A bunch of my family members are coming out for this too. Yeah, it was a big deal for the Lynch family,” she said.

Lynch is best known for playing gym teacher Sue Sylvester, who hated the Glee Club, on the hit show Glee.

“Well, I think that deep down inside Sue Sylvester loved the Glee Club. In fact, she was just very jealous of them,” Lynch said. “I think that deep down inside, she would love this night with the Boston Pops and all those stars.”

An eclectic group of performers will be joining Lynch for the event – from country music star Lainey Wilson, to Chance the Rapper, and Trombone Shorty, along with Broadway actress Megan Hilty as a special, added guest.

“You know you’re there to kind of narrate the folks through a wonderful evening of wonderful and patriotic events. And it’s a once in a lifetime thing. We’re only going to turn 250 once!” Lynch said. “Gosh, I remember when we turned 200 in 1976. I remember that bicentennial year was such a big deal. So it was a great honor for them to ask me to do this.”

Lynch said she remembers Fourth of July parades in her hometown of Dalton, Illinois, just outside of Chicago. She said they went all out, but she expects this 250th celebration will be one for the books.

“The event is called the spectacular, and I think it’s going to be just that. The fireworks spectacular,” she said. “I think it’s going to be an event that everybody will remember for the rest of their lives. They’ll go, ‘I remember that 250th when we were in Boston, or we were watching it on CNN.’ I think it’s going to be really unique and something we’ll remember forever.”

The Boston Pops will debut a revolutionary-themed drone show during the performance of the 1812 overture, and the fireworks display will be 15 minutes earlier than usual because they will be choreographed to go along with the live performance by the orchestra.

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