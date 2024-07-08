PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who allegedly stabbed workers at a Plymouth rest area restaurant was ordered to be held without bail in court Monday.

Jared Ravizza, 26, was arraigned on assault to murder charges in late May for stabbing two McDonald’s employees at the Route 3 rest area, prosecutors said.

At around 6:52 p.m. on May 25, police received several 911 calls for reports of the stabbing at the fast food chain. First responders found a 21-year-old woman and 28-year-old man with stab injuries.

Police said surveillance video from the restaurant appears to show Ravizza reach through the drive-thru window and stab the man with a large knife. He then was allegedly seen leaving in a black Porsche, returning to the McDonald’s on foot, and then going behind the counter, according to police.

According to witness statements, that is where Ravizza stabbed the woman. He then left the area in his car.

He is also accused of stabbing four children at a movie theater in Braintree.

Investigators took Ravizza into custody when he smashed up his car in Sandwich after the McDonald’s stabbing.

Ravizza’s dangerousness hearing was held Monday, with the judge deciding he would constitute a threat to the public.

He is due back in court on Aug. 6.

