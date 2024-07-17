BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston basketball fans now have a chance to live like Celtics star Jaylen Brown after the recently-crowned NBA Finals MVP listed his Fort Point penthouse for sale.

The three-bedroom apartment spans 3,000 square feet at 49 Melcher Street. It was listed for $4.75 million.

Real estate agent George Sarkis the Sarkis Team confirmed Brown currently owns the penthouse.

In an online listing, the penthouse is described as “a home for Champions.”

Brown’s penthouse sits in what was once a factory and includes large windows, exposed brick walls and high wood-beam ceilings.

The penthouse includes walk-in closets, 2.5 bathrooms, and a private rooftop deck spanning more than 400 square feet.

The penthouse occupies the same building as the critically acclaimed Mooo…. Seaport restaurant.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)