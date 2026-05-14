MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - JetBlue announced Thursday that it will terminate service at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, with their last flight scheduled for July 8, 2026.

JetBlue said it is ending service to a “small number of underperforming routes and redeploying aircraft to support growth on routes with stronger customer demand.”

Following the recent shutdown of Spirit Airlines, gates were made available in Fort Lauderdale. JetBlue said the decision to pivot to that location was made in an effort to “support national connectivity in a time of capacity crisis.”

Despite the service termination, JetBlue said it remains committed to serving customers in New England, and their main focus city of Boston.

In a statement, the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport said it worked “…diligently over the past two years to promote JetBlue service at MHT, providing air service incentives, substantial marketing efforts, and conducting various promotional activities. Unfortunately, those efforts were not enough to overcome their ongoing business challenges, which have only been exacerbated by the recent spike in jet fuel prices. We know the community will also be disappointed to hear this news. However, we will continue to seek new carriers and routes and hope to welcome JetBlue back to MHT in the future.”



JetBlue said customers on affected flights will be notified directly and will have the option to select alternate JetBlue flight options where available, or receive a full refund to their original form of payment.





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