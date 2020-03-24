JOANN Fabrics shares tutorial on how to make face masks

BOSTON (WHDH) - JOANN Fabrics and Craft Stores has released a helpful tutorial for those interested in making face masks for hospitals that are experiencing supply shortages as nurses and doctors across the country work tirelessly to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“Help support medical personnel by sewing non-surgical protective face masks to donate to hospitals and medical clinics. You may even already have cotton or flannel at home to make these masks,” the retailer said in a social media post.

JOANN Fabrics encouraged people to drop off them at store locations, where they will be donated to local hospitals.

To learn how to make a face mask, check out the video below:

