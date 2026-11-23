CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For the first time since the death of Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe in January 2022, some of his family members are sharing their side of the story in a new Netflix documentary series released Monday.

The new Netflix series, The Trials of Karen Read, focuses on O’Keefe’s family and friends to get their perspective on the trial that led to O’Keefe’s girlfriend Karen Read’s acquittal in July 2025.

O’Keefe’s young niece, identified only as Kayley, is speaking out about the tragedy that struck their family. She testified in both of the criminal trials against Read.

Kayley told the documentary filmmakers, “This was about actual human beings with real emotions. Their jobs, community, close friends, ripped apart because of lies that have been spread.”

She also reported that Read was “all over the place,” “couldn’t stand still,” and basically locked her in O’Keefe’s house the night her uncle went missing and was later found dead in a snowstorm outside a Canton home.

The Massachusetts State Police said they found evidence Read had been in a heated argument with O’Keefe, backed into him with her SUV, and left him to die. Read claimed O’Keefe was killed in a fight at the home of Boston Police Officer Brian Albert, and the defense sought to portray Albert and his friend Brian Higgins as violent men who could have been involved in O’Keefe’s death.

Chris Albert, his son Colin Albert, his brother Brian Albert, and Brian Higgins were all interviewed for the documentary. Disgraced former State Police Trooper Michael Proctor also appears.

Jennifer McCabe, who was with Read when they discovered O’Keefe’s body, gave her take on the controversy, saying, “People should remember John and the amazing guy he was, and not Karen Read.”

O’Keefe’s brother Paul also wants the public to focus on his brother, telling 7NEWS, “I think that Sandpaper Films did a great job, and I was glad to be a part of it and be heard.”

In an Investigation Discovery docuseries called A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, viewers were given a behind-the-scenes look at Read’s struggle during her first trial, and her defense team participated. However, Read, and her attorneys Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, declined to speak to Sandpaper Films.

7NEWS reached out to Jackson and Yannetti for comment, but has not heard back.

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