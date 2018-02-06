Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia will both coach against Patriots next season

(WHDH) — Less than 48 hours has passed since a disappointing Super Bowl loss and two key coaches on the Patriots staff have already departed New England.

Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia became the new head coach of the Detroit Lions on Monday and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was named head coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. Both coaches will face the Patriots next season.

Patricia’s Lions will host the Patriots at Ford Field. He’ll presumably coach against Bill Belichick and what will be a new-look staff.

The Patriots will host McDaniels’ Colts at Gillette Stadium.

The dates and times of the games in 2018 have not yet been announced.

#Pats 2018 opponents: Josh McDaniels will have to play his former team on the road in Foxboro while former Pats defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, will play his former team at home in Detroit.

