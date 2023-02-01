WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A superior court judge approved fines for Woburn teachers on Wednesday if they continue to strike amid ongoing contract negotiations.

The Woburn Teachers Association will have to pay daily fines beginning at $40,000. The fine amount will increase by $5,000 per-day for each day that teachers remain on strike.

Woburn Public Schools announced Wednesday night that classes would be canceled again on Thursday in anticipation of continuing strike activities despite Wednesday’s court ruling approving fines.

Woburn Teachers Association President Barbara Locke said on Wednesday that she is “not worried” about paying the fines.

“We’re worried about the children,” she said.

Mayor Scott Galvin said the strike has cost the city of Woburn about $120,000 so far.

“The strike is still going on,” he said. “It’s been going on for the past three days, and as I said, it’s a major disruption to our city.”

Woburn teachers went on strike on Monday. The judge assigned to the case issued a ruling late Monday night ordering teachers back to the classroom. But teachers have continued to strike in the days since.

There has been some progress during negotiations. The city now says it is offering a more than 10 percent raise for teachers and a 40 percent raise for entry-level paraprofessionals. The city is also looking to extend the school day by 10 minutes to allow for additional educational and professional development.

Woburn city officials said the average teacher salary in Woburn schools is about $85,000. Teacher and paraprofessional pay have been among topics of debate to date in contract negotiations, with teachers pushing for higher compensation.

“This is not an outrageous contract that we’re asking for,” Locke said.

Colby Brunt, an attorney representing the school committee, said the committee’s goal is to get teachers back into schools and “to get a fair and equitable contract for the staff and the community.”

“Our ultimate goal is not to be in court,” Brunt said.

Negotiations are scheduled to continue on Thursday.

