STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge denied a motion to suppress evidence in murder trial against former Stoughton police officer.

Matthew Farwell is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore, 23, and her unborn child in 2021 to cover up their sexual relationship.

Last month he requested to be released on bail while awaiting trial. He has been behind bars since being arrested by the FBI in 2024.

Prosecutors say Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex starting when she was 15 years old and part of the Stoughton Police Department’s mentorship program.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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