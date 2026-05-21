CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge ruled that the suspect in the Memorial Drive shooting in Cambridge will be held without bail.

Tyler Brown, 46, pleaded not guilty from his hospital bed to two counts of assault to murder and other charges.

Cambridge police responded to the area of River Street and Memorial Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 11 for reports of shots fired. The shooting came shortly after Boston police alerted Cambridge police that a potentially armed suspect had been acting erratically.

When Cambridge police and Massachusetts State Police arrived, they found an active shooter situation. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said the suspect was walking east in the roadway with a firearm, “which he was actively firing erratically at vehicles in the roadway.”

Two men were shot when police say Brown fired about 60 rounds at cars.

One of those men remains in the hospital.

According to a state police report, Brown’s parole officer said he had been using drugs and acting erratically after being released from a mental health hospital a few days before the shooting.

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