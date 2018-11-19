LAS VEGAS (WHDH/AP) — A judge in Nevada is scheduled to hear a case involving the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Monday.

Steve Wynn, former chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts, filed a lawsuit against the gaming commission to stop the public release of an investigative report involving his alleged sexual misconduct.

The probe, which the commision began in January, was spurred by media reports that Wynn allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with female employees when he was a company executive.

Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts in February and the company renamed its casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against him.

Wynn has denied the allegations.

