PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Day two of jury deliberations in the Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial was underway Friday in Plymouth. The jury was dismissed after they were unable to reach a verdict.

The judge held a brief sidebar when the jury made a request. Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, later confirmed the jury wanted to see some evidence, including bags of pill bottles.

“It’s an exhibit,” Reddington said. “The jury wants to look at exhibits… They’re in a bag. They’re exhibits.”

Reddington also said the jury asked to see a knife. A blood-stained knife that was recovered from a nightstand in Clancy’s bedroom. She had cut her wrists and neck. Reddington would not speculate on why the items were important.

“I have to respect the judge’s position on this,” Reddington said. “I mean, I indicated what the jury wanted to look at, and that’s it.”

7NEWS’ legal expert Evan Gotlob believes the jury is now looking for evidence of premeditation, as it methodically makes its way through the initial stages of the trial.

Gotlob said jurors may be looking for evidence that she planned the crimes and did not have a psychotic break with reality.

“That’s probably good news for the prosecutors,” Gotlob said. “Just asking for that evidence. And I think Ms. Clancy should be a little worried because of that.”

Gotlob said he’d be pretty surprised if there’s a quick verdict in the case. He would not be surprised if the jury comes back Tuesday or Wednesday, given five weeks of testimony from over 80 witnesses.

“There’s a lot going on here,” Gotlob said. “I think they’re going to have a lot of questions about the science. The science is very hard to understand, and we’re not even at that point yet.”

Nine women and three men are deliberating Clancy’s fate. Issues include the horror over a mother killing her three young children, but also a woman struggling with her mental health eight months after giving birth.

“Having more men may have been more beneficial to Ms. Clancy in this case,” Gotlob said. “Unless these women specifically went through, unless they had children and went through postpartum depression, I think they probably would err on the side of, like, ‘I can’t believe you did that to your children.’”

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