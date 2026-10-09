BOSTON (WHDH) - A jury of 10 men and 6 women was seated in the Matthew Farwell case Friday, and opening statements wrapped up just before noon.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child at her Canton apartment in 2021.

During opening statements, the prosecution said Sandra Birchmore was “happy and excited” about her future in February of 2021 and was pregnant with a baby she and Matthew Farwell believed was his.

Prosecutors said Farwell and Birchmore had been having sex since she was 15 years old, and as she got older, realized she was a victim and a witness to Farwell’s alleged crimes. They also claim Birchmore became upset when she learned Farwell’s wife was pregnant and threatened to expose their relationship if he didn’t get her pregnant as well.

When Birchmore became pregnant, the prosecution claims she was ecstatic and started making plans for the future child. Prosecutors say one of Birchmore’s friends called police and told officials about their relationship.

Prosecutors showed jurors pictures of Farwell entering Birchmore’s apartment wearing a mask and hood, alleging he strangled her with a duffle bag strap and staged her death to look like a suicide.

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner initially ruled her death a suicide, but in announcing their indictment in 2024, federal prosecutors said “Farwell…killed Sandra Birchmore by strangulation” and “staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide”.

The defense argued Farwell did not kill Birchmore during their opening statements, saying that her death was a suicide. Defense Attorney Kimberly Stephens said Birchmore had a history of suicidal thoughts, reading texts she allegedly sent to Farwell about feeling sick and not being able to sleep the day before she died. The texts also said Birchmore was stressed and “freaking out” the day of her death. Later that night, Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Farwell killed Birchmore and her unborn child to keep her from talking about his exploitation of her while he was on duty.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team maintains Birchmore did take her own life

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