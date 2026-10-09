BOSTON (WHDH) - A jury of 10 men and 6 women was seated in the Matthew Farwell case Friday, with opening statements expected to start later in the morning.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is accused of killing 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore and her unborn child at her Canton apartment in 2021.

The Massachusetts Medical Examiner initially ruled her death a suicide, but in announcing their indictment in 2024 federal prosecutors said “Farwell…killed Sandra Birchmore by strangulation” and “staged her body and apartment to make it appear as if Birchmore had committed suicide”.

Investigators said Farwell groomed Birchmore for sex starting when she was 15 years old and was part of the Stoughton police mentoring program.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Farwell killed Birchmore and her unborn child to keep her from talking about his exploitation of her while he was on duty.

Farwell has pleaded not guilty, and his defense team maintains Birchmore did take her own life

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