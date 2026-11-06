PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two 13-year-old boys from Princeton are being hailed as heroes after seeing smoke behind a neighbor’s home and alerting the authorities.

Ben Goyette and Colton Stevens say they saw the smoke while riding their bikes earlier this week on Oak Circle.

Their quick actions in contacting authorities helped prevent the spread of a massive brushfire.

Authorities said the fire was closing in on a backyard gazebo and the flames were 15 to 20 feet away from a house. The 8th graders didn’t hesitate to call 9-1-1.

They were both praised at the firehouse Friday afternoon.

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