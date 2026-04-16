WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he fell from a seventh floor window at an apartment complex in Worcester Wednesday night, police said.

Worcester police responded to the building on Country Club Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. Police said the child landed on mulch and was alert and conscious when officers arrived at the scene.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, and police said he is in stable condition.

His brother told 7NEWS he’s grateful that it didn’t turn out worse and noted his brother narrowly missed landing on concrete.

“Usually I don’t show a lot of emotion but hearing that your family member fell from a window … but he’s OK. He’s good. He’s strong,” Lester Rivera said.

He added, “He just barely missed the concrete and he’s very fortunate to land where he landed and how he landed.”

Worcester police are investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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