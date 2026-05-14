MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car became caught on top of a wire leading to a utility pole in Malden Thursday afternoon after its brakes failed, according to the Malden Fire Department.

Malden firefighters responded to the scene on Mt. Vernon Street around 1 p.m. 7NEWS obtained surveillance video showing the sedan slowing pull up to the curb, onto the sidewalk, and quickly up the wire.

A man inside the car was able to get out of the passenger side door with the car still balanced on the wire. He then runs to the other side to help a woman get out from behind the wheel.

“He said he was parking his car and lost control lost control of the brakes. Lost control and ended up on the wire,” said Malden Fire Capt. Eric Truesdale. “Luckily he didn’t roll over or anything like that. He was able to get out of the car himself and no injuries.”

A tow truck was eventually able to pull the car off the wire, with no major damage to the wire or the car.

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