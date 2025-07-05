MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard was called Thursday to take control of an out-of-control boat that was spinning in circles with no occupants on the Merrimack River.

The incident occurred after two people were thrown from their 13-foot Boston Whaler boat and were rescued by jet ski riders who happened to be in the area.

After a Merrimac Police Department drone confirmed there was no one left on the vessel or in waters nearby, the US Coast Guard Station Merrimack River responded and secured the unmanned boat.

In a statement, Merrimac police said, “Their efficiency and teamwork were impressive to witness. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and there was no apparent property damage. We extend our sincere thanks to USCG Station Merrimack River, Merrimac FD and the citizens who stepped in to assist today.”

