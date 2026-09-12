LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog was severely injured after he was attacked by two larger dogs at a park in Lowell Friday, the dog’s owner told 7NEWS.

Steven Murphy said his dog Parker is barely able to move after he was mauled at Eagle Park. He said he had Parker on a leash when two larger dogs suddenly came around the corner and went after him.

“When I got to right here they must have seen him right away and came boogeying around the corner, with heads this big, mauled him,” Murphy said. “He’s home right now, internal bleeding, and I’m scared to death he’s going to die.”

Murphy said he jumped in to try and separate the dogs. He said the fight lasted several minutes as he tried to keep the dogs off Parker.

“It was traumatic. They cut me all up, my hands,” he said. “Everything was on the ground. My phone, I was on the ground myself. I fell backwards over here trying to control them. They were very tough.”

Once Murphy got the dogs off, he said he called police.

Lowell police said once they arrived at approximately 6 a.m., the larger dogs and their owner were gone.

Murphy said he took Parker to a local veterinary hospital, where he was later told his pet needed further treatment.

“They wanted to ship him to a better treatment hospital in Woburn because they needed an ultrasound of his stomach, because they think blood is accumulating in there from a puncture wound,” he said.

Murphy said he ultimately brought Parker home because he could not afford the additional treatment. He said he is now hoping Park pulls through, and that the owner of the other dogs is held accountable.

Lowell Animal Control is investigating the situation.

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