READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Two cars parked in a driveway were rammed by a rolling dump truck in Reading at around 7:30 Thursday morning, which also damaged the family’s stone wall.

Video taken by the family shows crews working to remove the truck from the property, which the family said rolled down the hilly Selfridge Road from a nearby construction site. They added that the truck was in neutral when it rolled down the road, and that no one was behind the wheel.

A red van parked in the driveway was totally smashed in the back. The other car hit, a gray SUV, saw less damage, but was somehow lifted up the stone wall.

The family was inside their home when the incident happened. They said they heard a loud “bang” that sounded almost like a bomb. They ran outside where they saw the destruction.

“It was just a mess,” said Brian Hanrahan, who lives in that home. “It was a huge dump truck that was full that came down from up the street and just took everything out in its path.”

He added that he was glad no one was outside near or in the cars when it happened.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” he said.

7NEWS has reached out to the construction company and police to learn more about the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)