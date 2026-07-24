BOSTON (WHDH) - A handcuffed man ran from law enforcement outside a courthouse in Boston Thursday, moments after he was walked out the front doors, video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

The dramatic escape happened outside the Edward Brooke Courthouse. The man was walked outside of the building surrounded by five law enforcement officers, two of whom were holding his arms. As the group reached an SUV parked on New Chardon Street, the man suddently sprinted off down the street. The officers then immediately chased after him.

7NEWS law enforcement expert Todd McGhee said moving a prisoner in that way seems unusual.

“Any time there was a prisoner transport, it was always conducted in a sally port to prevent exact type of scenarios like we see in the video,” McGhee said. “Every courthouse I have been in has that accommodation, police departments as well, for obvious reasons, when someone is taken into custody.”

McGhee said prisoner escorts are basic law enforcement training taught at every level.

“Average simple terms, one hand is placed on the elbow, the other is placed on the back of the knuckle of the handcuffed prisoner – that’s a simple escort position,” McGhee said. “In this particular case, this shouldn’t have played out the way it did.”

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