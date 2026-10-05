BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Monday after he was caught on camera throwing a hammer at a woman in Beverly in a “random” attack, police said.

Robert Connors was arraigned in Salem Monday afternoon following his arrest to face several charges including Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The attack, which was caught on home security video, captured a man, identified by Beverly police as Connors, appearing to take a hammer out of his pocket and throw it at a woman who was walking along the sidewalk, hitting her in the leg. Connors then picks up the hammer from the street and flees from the scene.

“Really random attack. There may be some history of this in the past, we’re just finding out. Did not know the individual involved, so that’s what makes it a little scary, that just walking down the street, that someone’s going to throw a hammer at you,” said Beverly Police Chief John LeLacheur.

Residents said they are thankful the man was located and arrested.

“That’s a good thing. Get somebody off the street, get this lady some justice,” said one Beverly resident.

Investigators are now trying to determine if there are any more victims connected to this case.

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