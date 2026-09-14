FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man appeared in court Monday after he was accused of holding a dog by its leash outside of his truck window while driving in Framingham Sunday afternoon, police said.

Framingham police said they received a report of a dog being held by a leash outside of the driver’s side window of a truck at approximately 3:20 p.m. The dog was seen being dragged along the road as the driver continued operating the vehicle.

Christian Ventura, of Framingham, was arrested at his mother’s house in the area of 55 Second Street, where officers said he appeared to have no remorse. He is charged with Animal Cruelty.

The dog, a Pitbull mix named Laika, was taken to Framingham Animal Hospital by Animal Control where she received treatment. Animal Control said Laika received stitches in one paw, and had road rash across the rest of her body.

“The dog was dragged for at least ten minutes,” said Prosecutor Andrew Mange. “The dog was being dragged in between the front and rear driver’s-side tires under the vehicle.”

“He was dragging the dog down the street,” neighbor Christopher McDonald said. “I don’t know if he was trying to walk the dog or whatnot. You don’t know what people are thinking. I don’t know; I’m not inside his head.”

McDonald said he stepped in front of Ventura’s truck when he stopped to put Laika in the back and tried to drive away.

“He had stopped to, like, get the dog back in the car, and I jumped out of the car I was in and ran out in front of the car and put my hand out and said, ‘hey, you’re not leaving,’ gettin’ on the phone with the police, and he decided to push through me and took off down the street,” McDonald said.

In court Monday, Ventura’s lawyer told the judge the case may not be all that it seems.

“This seems like a defensible case with unknown complaining, unknown victims, and there’s going to be some evidentiary hurdles for the Commonwealth to get over,” Defense Attorney Trevor Clement said.

The veterinary team at the animal shelter said Laika is on the road to recovery.

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