LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is being praised after pulling a girl from a car that was on fire in Lynn on Saturday, November 7.

Marcia Acosta says her daughter, Breanne, was in the back seat of that car that rainy night. She says her daughter and two others in the car were coming home from a party when the driver lost control.

Acosta said that when the car came to a stop, it caught fire. That’s when a man came out of his home, put the fire out, and pulled her and others from the car.

“I’m so grateful because if this doesn’t happen, I don’t know what happens to the life of my daughter,” Marcia said.

Acosta said the two others in the car are okay, but her daughter had to have surgery to repair a broken leg.

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