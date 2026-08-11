REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - We’re hearing for the first time from a Revere man who is hospitalized at Mass General after being thrown from his moped.

“I was going to pick up a friend in Revere,” Juan “Sebastian” Alvarez said, who was struck by a car. “I was driving slow, slowly, like 20 miles an hour. I [didn’t] have time to react.”

Alvarez said the car made a left-hand turn in Revere and veered into his lane on Friday afternoon. He went flying into the air and landed on Revere Street.

“When the car hit him, he reacted when he was already on the floor, with the pain, so [not] while he was in the air,” Valeria Arias said, a friend of Alvarez’s.

The crash happened by a convenience store. Witnesses rushed to help him as he lay injured on the road.

“We heard it; it sounded like a big explosion out front,” Anthony Tammaro said, Owner of Ace’s Games and More. “All of the customers ran out of my shop to see what was going on.”

Alvarez has been hospitalized for four days, with doctors at Mass General trying to help him heal. He said he has broken bones.

“The first thing that he felt in his body was his pelvis,” Arias said. “He was feeling a lot of pain in the whole body, but the most was his pelvis.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)