BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police said they are investigating four separate reports of motor vehicles that were damaged in South Boston Tuesday morning.

Police said they first responded to a report of a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle on W. 4th Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the front driver side of a car’s window smashed, but nothing was taken from inside. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

The victim said he called 911 before taking off after the suspect, who got away down an alley.

“Heard five or six loud pounding noises, I thought somebody was trying to break into my house,” said a resident who lives on the street. “He swore at me, he cussed out the cops, too, then ran towards Broadway.”

Later that morning, at approximately 5:55 a.m., officers were called to Telegraph Street for a report of a man breaking into a car. When officers arrived at that scene, they found a vehicle’s window smashed and a large rock near the front of the car. The suspect also took off from the scene.

“I probably heard five to six times, the rock hit windshield,” said Jake Jeannaris, a South Boston resident. “I probably yelled on the fourth or fifth, and that is when the individual took off.”

Boston police said they were also investigating similar incidents of damaged vehicles on Gold Street and Ewer Street that same morning. They have not yet determined if all four incidents are related.

Residents said they are on edge at the increasing amount of crime in the area. In September, more than two dozen windows at Murphy’s Law Bar were brokein in by a vandal. In July, a Telegraph Street homeowner said a man was caught on home surveillance camera trying to open a door while his wife and their child were inside sleeping.

“We have cameras, they can only do so much to protect us,” the homeowner said. “We filled out a police report, there is nothing – they did not follow up.”

“I think there’s an increasing amount of crime and disturbances in a family neighborhood, which is very unsettling,” another South Boston resident said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the damaged cars.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Boston Police Department.

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