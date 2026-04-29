WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for suspects after they received a report of tires stolen from five cars at the Route 128 train station in Westwood last week.

Transit police said they were called to the station on University Avenue last Thursday morning, where they found the cars missing all four of their tires and rims. They said the suspects fled the scene.

“To take rims and wheels off a car, I mean, that’s not going to take two minutes,” Francesca Federico said, who was parked in the same garage. “It’s self-pay to park, it’s close to the highway, lot of nice cars. If you’re going to steal, it’s probably a good lot.”

7NEWS found no visible security cameras inside the garage, but security officers were patrolling.

“They come here at night, they don’t see anyone there, and they’re like ‘oooh,'” Tobey Childress said, who traveled through the train station.

People inside the station said this was likely a crime of opportunity since the station is right off the highway which is an easy escape route.

“It’s right off Route 95 so people look to find compromising situations with cars left for days, so it’s unfortunate,” Dave Moriarty said.

“That’s crazy. I mean, I’m from New Jersey, and there are times you find no tires on cars, but not here,” Childress said. “This place, I thought, was pretty safe.”

Investigators said they collected evidence on the scene and have notified the owners of the impacted cars.

Transit police have not announced any arrests.

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