REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man slammed a stolen pickup truck into another vehicle before fleeing the scene in Revere on foot in an attempt to evade police capture Monday, video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

Kenneth Armstrong, 34, of Everett, was taken into custody shortly after the crash Monday night. He is charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, receiving stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for a police officer, operating with a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, open container, failure to stop at a red light, speeding, resisting arrest, and five outstanding warrants.

At approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday, a Revere police officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Mahoney Circle based on a “be on the lookout” alert for a stolen white pickup truck out of Dedham. Revere police said they tried to pull the driver over for operating a stolen truck, but instead of stopping, officers said he crashed into a second car, ran a red light, hit another parked car, then slid out of the passenger side window and fled that scene on foot.

“He basically, careened off a vehicle coming around the corner and essentially slammed into a parked car right here at the corner of the building,” said Chris Fritz, the manager of a nearby apartment building. “We had a lot of concerned residents, very tense moments for residents in the corner.”

Police said bystanders at the crash site pointed officers in the direction of a tarp behind the apartment building, where Armstrong was found hiding.

Armstrong was taken to the hospital and arraigned from his bed there Tuesday. One other driver was also taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

Armstrong was held on $7,500 bail and ordered to be on home confinement with GPS monitoring. He is due back in court in August.

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