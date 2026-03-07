WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Webster police officers jumped into action to save a man who was trapped under a car in a parking lot in February, and now the town’s police chief is praising their quick thinking.

Webster police said a person called 911 reporting a car repair had gone wrong in the parking lot of Advanced Auto Parts on East Main Street.

“The car had rolled and had fallen on top of the person that was trying to fix the car so they were trapped,” Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw explained. “Fortunately we had an officer that was right across the street in the area on patrol, and he immediately went over there.”

Police body camera video captured the officer calling to the man who was pinned underneath the black SUV, but the man does not respond. Police said he did not appear to be breathing at the time.

“You got a jack? Do you know if somebody has a jack? Hey, we need a jack out here now,” the officer can be heard saying in the video.

The officer was able to get a jack from inside the shop, and first responders used it to lift the SUV just as an ambulance arrived. The officers then pulled the man from underneath the vehicle, which is when they said he started breathing again. The entire rescue took less than three minutes.

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Shaw says the rescue was a joint effort from Webster police, Fire, EMS, and people at the store.

“They got him out in a matter of seconds which was crucial, I think, for his survival,” said Shaw.

Police say before working under a car, make sure that the emergency brake is on and that the jack being used matches the vehicle, otherwise it’s best to leave it to the professionals.

