DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested after admitting to kicking a woman’s dog into the street while they were on a walk in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Neomi Nunez said she was on Dudley Street at approximately 4 p.m. with her dog Biscuit when a man she didn’t know came up to her and kicked her pet.

“He literally just picked up his foot and kicked him. And biscuit started sqealing, crying,” Nunez said. “He kicked him like he was football, honestly. And mind you, Biscuit is 11 pounds. He went up into the air, fell on the side street, and squealed even harder, and then started running into ongoing traffic.”

Nunez said she chased her dog into traffic, but Biscuit kept running.

“He ran so fast I don’t know where he went,” she said.

Nunez said she then called 911. When Boston police arrived at the scene, officers said they found the man who kicked Biscuit, and he admitted to the action.

“I was so much in shock that I couldn’t even believe that a person would do that to a dog,” she said.

Nunez said she has been searching for Biscuit nonstop, calling out his name all over the area. She said Biscuit’s sister is from the same litter, and she has also been helping in the search.

“That’s her partner,” said Nunez. “And she hasn’t eaten, doesn’t want to use the bathroom. Like, she’s despressed. I just want someone to bring him home.”

Nunez said Biscuit is likely very injured and needs medical care.

Boston police said the man arrested has been charged with animal cruelty.

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