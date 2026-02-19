BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Braintree Thursday afternoon, according to Braintree police.

Police responded to Skyline Drive for a reported shooting incident. When officers arrived, they said they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is charged with Assault with Intent to Murder (Armed), Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm.

Police said the suspect will be arraigned, but they will not be releasing their identity.

