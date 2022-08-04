BOSTON (WHDH) - Vice President Kamala Harris has touched down in Massachusetts, where Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley stood waiting to greet her.

Harris plans to meet with state lawmakers at around 1 p.m. to discuss protecting reproductive rights, shortly after the state passed legislation that creates protects for reproductive health providers. She’ll then travel to Martha’s Vineyard for a Democratic fundraising event.

This is Harris’s first trip to the Bay State since becoming the vice president.

