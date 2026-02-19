DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Karen Read, her family, and her legal team made a surprise appearance in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham Thursday, asking for her cell phones back that were seized by police two years ago in an investigation into whether Read was witness tampering.

In June 2025, a jury found Read not guilty of second degree murder in the death of John O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, whose body was found on another officer’s lawn in Canton in January 2022. Prosecutors argued Read hit and killed O’Keefe with her SUV, then left him to die in a snowstorm. She was only convicted on the lesser charge of operating under the influence.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office took Read’s two Apple iPhones to search for evidence that she sent information to an online blogger. Read’s Defense Attorney, Ben Urbelis, said the District Attorney tried and failed to get a grand jury to indict her on the witness tampering charge two years ago, so they are now going after data from phones she used after her arrest.

Police were allowed to take Read’s phones during the investigation two years ago, but they did not get a warrant to extract the data, according to Urbelis.

Judge Peter Krupp recently denied a special prosecutor’s motion to search Read’s two phones for evidence, so Read argues it’s now time she get them back.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office asked Wednesday for some time to consider whether to appeal that decision. The state says it wants to keep her phones in the meantime.

“I think we put forth everything that we could,” Read’s Defense Attorney, Ben Urbelis, said outside court Thursday. “We made our argument in court, I believe Ms. Read’s been entitled to her cell phones. The prosecution’s filed a last minute motion to stay Judge Krupp’s decision to deny the search warrant. They filed that yesterday. It’s been two years, so we’re hoping that Judge Doolin carefully considers our arguments and our filings, and orders the phones be returned immediately.”

Judge Mike Doolin took the matter under advisement.

Read had no comment outside of court.

