BOSTON (WHDH) - Karen Read has filed a civil lawsuit against several people involved in the investigation into the death of John O’Keefe.

According to court paperwork, on Tuesday, Read filed a lawsuit against Michael Proctor, Yuriy Bukhenik, Brian Tully, Brian Albert, Nicole Albert, Jennifer McCabe, Matthew McCabe and Brian Higgins.

In her retrial, the jury determined Read was not guilty of second-degree murder, not guilty of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated — but guilty of the lesser count of operating under the influence — and not guilty of leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

