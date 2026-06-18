BOSTON (WHDH) -

Karen Read’s probation is officially over.

Read was sentenced to one year probation when a jury convicted her of drunk driving last year. She was acquitted on the most serious charges against her in connection with the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe.

O’Keefe’s body was found outside a Canton home during a snowstorm in January 2022.

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