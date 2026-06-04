BOSTON (WHDH) - In celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary, Kayem and the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston unveiled a one-of-a-kind, traveling art exhibit featuring historic American figures enjoying hot dogs.

Chelsea-based hot dog maker Kayem has partnered with Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts to show off the new series of artwork. The exhibit has 12 art pieces that reimagine iconic moments and figures in American history. Teams from Kayem said they used artifical intelligence (AI) to add hot dogs to the famous works.

Kayem said it was an easy transition from their famous Fenway Franks, to Fenway Franklin.

“We thought, there’s not a better product category to be in than franks, and we know how important the founding of the country is to people in New England, so we thought what better way to celebrate it, than to bring to life these iconic moments that we’ve all seen before in art, and insert hot dogs in it to show the role hot dogs played in the founding of the country?” said the Marketing Director at Kayem.

Curators said they are relishing the chance to share the link between America’s 250th birthday and a favorite summer food.

“It’s a fun way to help a partner and to bring to some attention to some of these paintings, which are some of the founding images of our nation,” said Nonie Gadsden, Curator at the Boston Museum of Fine Arts. “And if it takes a hot dog to get people to look at it for the first time, hopefully we can bring them into that a little longer.”

The artwork will be on display throughout New England during the summer, with its first stop outside of Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

The tour will then travel to the following spots:

Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (June 24 – July 24)

Omni Boston Hotel, Boston’s Seaport (June 15 – June 21st)

Cisco Brewers, Boston Seaport (June 22 – June 24)

Boston Red Sox Fenway Park, Gate A (June 25 – June 26)

American Independence Museum, Exeter, New Hampshire (July 11 – July 19)

Narragansett Brewing Taproom, Providence, Rhode Island (July 15 – July 19)

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