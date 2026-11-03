MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Voters in New Hampshire Tuesday will decide if they want to elect incumbent Republican Governor Kelly Ayotte to a second term, or her Democratic challenger Cinde Warmington.

Ayotte cast her vote in Bedford Tuesday morning. She says she is working to tackle the housing crisis and strengthen schools. She has been visiting local businesses to understand the issues residents are focused on.

“Just hearing whats on voters’ minds is really important to me,” she said. “I know that people are focused on the cost of living, so we’re working to do everything we can to make life more affordable. We have something really special here in New Hampshire, the New Hampshire advantage, and we want to make sure we protect taxpayers, and keep taxes low, and make sure this is the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Warmington was seen alongside her mother at the polls in Concord Tuesday morning. Warmington is a healthcare attorney and advocate who serves on the Governor’s Council. She said she is focused on standing up for the people of New Hampshire to help get families ahead.

“It’s a lot of hard work, but I believe in New Hampshire, and I believe that we can be a better place where everyone can afford to live here, and our young people can afford to grow up here, and people can put a roof on their heads. It’s just to hard to get by right now, so I’m excited to be in this fight and doing some great things for the state of New Hampshire,” Warmington said.

The New Hampshire Governor serves a two-year term.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)