BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy Tuesday morning during his appearance on Good Morning America.

Reddington appealed directly to the president to consider a pardon based on the person she is and what she’s been through.

Trump cannot pardon Clancy because she is not charged with a federal crime.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox