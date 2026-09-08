BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked President Donald Trump to pardon Clancy Tuesday morning during his appearance on Good Morning America.

Reddington’s ask comes after Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial Friday, when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision in seven days of deliberation. Speaking to ABC, Reddington said, “Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady, the type of person she is, what she’s been through and consider a pardon.”

Clany is facing state charges, not federal charges, so President Trump does not have the ability to grant her a pardon.

Following the declaration of the mistrial last week, Clancy faces the possibility of a second trial, charging her with first-degree murder in the 2023 deaths of her three young children at her home in Duxbury. After the killings, Clancy jumped out of a second-floor window of the home in an attempt to take her own life. She is now paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

During the appearance, Reddington was also asked if he thinks of Clancy as a daughter.

“I do feel a very strong bond with Lindsay because of the type of person she is, just a wonderful neighbor, friend, wife, mother, just an incredible person,” he responded.

He also spoke about Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz, who he said he knows well and that they have decades of experience facing one another. On Friday, after the declaration of the mistrial, Reddington said Cruz knew was was “crushed” and that he “doesn’t have a case.”

On Good Morning America, Reddington walked back some of those pointed comments. “That’s bravado,” he said of his comments toward Cruz. “That’s after the fact, emotions run high, I think perhaps I could have been a little more circumspect.”

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