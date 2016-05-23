Kim Khazei is an original member of the News Station! She joined the team in 1993. You’ll find her on the 7News desk weekdays at 5, 6, 7, 10 & 11.

Kim quickly earned a reputation as a commanding anchor, especially during breaking news coverage, reporting on major local, national and international news events.

She worked in the midwest and on the west coast before coming to Boston and she knows it takes a talented team to bring our brand of news to you. That’s why she values her experience as a field reporter, photographer, video editor and producer.

Kim has a passion for people stories and breaking news. She’s humbled to be the one to connect you to whatever is happening in your world.

Outside the newsroom, Kim has been active in many community projects: helping groups working to end cancer, hunger and family homelessness. She loves mentoring young people and still connects with the little sister she met in the Big Brother program 25 years ago.

Kim also loves heading to the slopes and beaches of New England with her favorite people…her three children, her husband, doggie Ralphie, bunny Benny and her friends!

