Kowloon looks to create car hop in parking lot as comeback from coronavirus shutdown

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Empty restaurant parking lots could become new dining hot spots as Kowloon looks to change its lot into a car hop.

The landmark Saugus restaurant is, like other eateries, only serving takeout during the pandemic. But owner Bob Wong said he’s been speaking to town officials and is looking to get creative by opening up the parking lot to service when restaurants are able to re-open.

“We decided to utilize a big part of our parking lot, especially in the back, to do something different something special,” Wong said. “We can do it rather quickly, and hopefully cost and time-consuming will be at a minimum.”

New Hampshire restaurants will be allowed to use their sidewalks and parking lots for service when they re-open on May 18, and Wong said reducing those restrictions in Massachusetts would help Kowloon bring back workers and customers.

“We have high hopes that in the very near future we’ll start bringing more people back again,” Wong said. “Whether it’s in the dining room or outside, we think we can start re-hiring quite a few people when we get rolling again.”

