SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The owners of the landmark Kowloon restaurant in Saugus are opening a new restaurant called 9 Dragons.

The restaurant is opening inside of The Brook Casino in Seabrook, New Hampshire. The owner of Kowloon, which translates to nine dragons, says he’s excited to take the restaurant’s food to new customers.

“Because we didn’t want people to be disappointed if they were looking for that Kowloon experience but they want some of that Kowloon tradition and food, we gave it a different name and it’s still associated with Kowloon, so that people won’t expect that exact Kowloon experience.”

Customers will be able to enjoy Kowloon food — plus some new creations.

