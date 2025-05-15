Massachusetts fire officials issued a warning about a social media trend that is sparking concern.

The trend suggests inserting a paper clip, pencil lead, or other conductive object into a laptop computer’s charging port.

This can cause a short circuit that increases the device’s temperature and can cause smoke, sparks, or a fire. One such incident took place at a school in upstate New York last week.

A number of reported incidents in Massachusetts have been interrupted by teachers who spotted the abuse of school-issued laptops. One student was reported to be injured.

The trend appears to have started on TikTok.

