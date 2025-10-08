SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Kowloon has been a landmark along route one in Saugus for 75 years, but the family that runs the nearly 60,000 square foot restaurant said it’s time for change.

“The core group of six siblings are getting older, and the next generation is not as interested in running it, and it’s a difficult business,” said Bob Wong, the co-owner of Kowloon.

Wong said soon, the iconic Asian-themed building will give way to two apartment buildings with 198 units and space for retail. The new renderings were submitted to the Saugus Planning Board last week.

“The idea is that half of this building is retail use, and the other half is some under building parking for building one. Building two, the entire first floor is retail commercial space,” said Wong.

Wong said they will build one apartment building first, and Kowloon will move in there temporarily. They will then take down the current restaurant, build the second building on that spot, then move the restaurant into that new building.

The owners said the back and forth is meant to keep the nearly 200 people who work there in a job during all of the construction.

“We have a great group of employees and they were nervous when they heard. It wasn’t just the customers that were nervous,” said Wong. “We didn’t want to shut down and they have to go with other jobs. A lot of them, the only job they know and care. They may be here 30, 40, 50 years.”

Wong said if the city does approve the plans, they hope to break ground as soon as next year.

